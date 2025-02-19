Today is Wednesday February 19, 2025
‘Wicked’ coming to Peacock on March 21

If you care to find Wicked on streaming, look to Peacock.

The Oscar-nominated movie musical will be debuting on the streaming service on March 21. In addition to the movie, Peacock will also have the sing-along version and bonus material, including deleted and extended scenes.

The film, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, actress in leading role for Erivo and actress in a supporting role for Grande.

Wicked hit theaters in November, debuting at #1 at the box office with $114 million, the best opening for a Broadway adaptation.
 

