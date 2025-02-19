Today is Wednesday February 19, 2025
Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller among latest batch of Oscars presenters

The latest batch of Oscars presenters has been announced.

Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey join the lineup. Nick Offerman will be this year’s announcer for the show.

Previously announced presenters include last year’s winners in the acting categories, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone. Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang are also among those presenting.

Conan O’Brien hosts the 97th Oscars on March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu at 7 p.m. ET.

