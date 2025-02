One confirmed dead after Highway 69 crash

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2025 at 10:59 am

JACKSONVILLE – Our news partners at KETK report that one person has died after a major crash involving at least two vehicles in Cherokee County Wednesday morning. According to Texas DPS Sergeant Chris Williamson, one person is confirmed dead after the accident occurring on Highway 69 in Jacksonville near Love’s Lookout.

