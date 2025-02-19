L.J. Cryer scores 18, No. 5 Houston dominates Arizona State 80-65

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 18 points, Emanuel Sharp added 17 and No. 5 Houston dominated Arizona State 80-65 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (22-4, 14-1 Big 12) moved up a spot in the latest AP Top 25 after grinding out a 62-58 win over No. 19 Arizona on Saturday.

Houston had a much easier time on the second leg of its desert trip, building a 16-point halftime lead and stretching it to 23. The Cougars have won 18 of 19 and have the nation’s longest active road winning streak at 12.

The Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12) had no answers for Houston at either end, even with Jayden Quaintance back after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Alston Mason had 26 points and B.J. Freeman added 17 to lead the Sun Devils, who have lost six straight.

Houston jumped on Arizona State from the start, hitting 15 of 28 shots to lead 47-31 at halftime. Houston also held the Sun Devils to 3-for-12 shooting on 3-pointers and converted seven turnovers into 15 points.

The Cougars went on an early 7-0 run in the second half to go up 23 and still led by 12 after Arizona State went on a late 11-0 run.

Takeaways

Houston: The Cougars picked up a huge win in the Big 12 race against Arizona and remain two games up after the desert sweep.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are searching for answers following their seventh straight home loss.

Key moment

Houston gradually built the lead in the first half before hitting 7 of 9 shots to stretch it to 34-22.

Key stat

Sharp shot 4 of 7 on 3s after going scoreless against Arizona.

Up next

Houston hosts No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday, while Arizona State is at Kansas State on Sunday.

