Austin Bank completes acquisition of Chasewood Bank

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2025 at 4:44 pm

JACKSONVILLE – Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board of Austin Bank, Texas National Association, announced Austin Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Austin Bank, has completed the acquisition of The Chasewood Bank, Houston, Texas.

Lowell Little, Executive Vice President and Regional President of Austin Bank stated, “We are very pleased with how smoothly the transition has occurred and are delighted to be entering the North Houston market while strengthening our presence in the Southeast Texas region. Both consumer and commercial customers will now have advanced technology and an increased line of valuable products and services — plus even more convenient access to 40 Austin Bank locations.”



Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Places to Work in Texas” for the fifteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.9 billion, bank offices are located in 40 Texas locations within 28 cities and fourteen counties.

Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin family who is celebrating 115 years of service in the Texas banking industry.

More information about Austin Bank may be found on the bank’s website at

http://www.austinbank.com.

