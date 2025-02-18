Today is Tuesday February 18, 2025
Longview man gets ten years probation for 2022 fatal crash

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2025 at 1:12 pm
Longview man gets ten years probation for 2022 fatal crashSMITH COUNTY – A man has been sentenced to ten years of probation in connection to a 2022 fatal crash.

Guillermo Zuniga Jr., 25 of Longview, was facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide after he and Carlos Tello Parrà, 33 of Longview, got in a crash on County Road 384 north of Tyler, on Dec. 14, 2022.The 2015 GMC Sierra they were riding in was heading north when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree, authorities told KETK in 2022. Parrà was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zuninga had incapacitating injuries in the crash and had to be treated at a local hospital. He was given deferred adjudication by 241st Judicial District Court Judge Debby Gunter on Thursday meaning he’ll avoid a guilty verdict if he completes ten years of probation.



