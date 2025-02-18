24 Texas Dairy Queen restaurants to close

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2025 at 12:58 pm

NACOGDOCHES — With 24 Dairy Queen locations set to close across Texas, people can now purchase a variety of restaurant items and equipment as part of an ongoing auction.

The “complete contents” of various Dairy Queen restaurants will be auctioned on Local Auctions until Thursday afternoon. Buyers will be responsible for disassembling all purchased items.

“Multiple Dairy Queen locations are closing their doors and must liquidate the assets. Bid on a large variety of restaurant assets and related items that need to be removed from the location,” the auction website said.

To see the full list of closing locations posted by our news partner, KETK, click here.

