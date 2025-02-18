Today is Tuesday February 18, 2025
ktbb logo


24 Texas Dairy Queen restaurants to close

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2025 at 12:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

24 Texas Dairy Queen restaurants to closeNACOGDOCHES — With 24 Dairy Queen locations set to close across Texas, people can now purchase a variety of restaurant items and equipment as part of an ongoing auction.

The “complete contents” of various Dairy Queen restaurants will be auctioned on Local Auctions until Thursday afternoon. Buyers will be responsible for disassembling all purchased items.
“Multiple Dairy Queen locations are closing their doors and must liquidate the assets. Bid on a large variety of restaurant assets and related items that need to be removed from the location,” the auction website said.

To see the full list of closing locations posted by our news partner, KETK, click here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC