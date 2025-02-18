East Texas school districts announce delays for Wednesday

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2025 at 11:01 am

SULPHUR SPRINGS — As East Texans prepare for below-freezing temperatures, school districts have announced class delays to ensure students and staff remain safe while on the road.

Tonight, rain will come to an end and temperatures will plummet into the 20s by Wednesday morning. There could be a brief period of wintry mix, especially closer to I-30, before the precipitation ends. Impacts are expected to be minimal, but there could be a few slick spots on area roadways.

Our news partner, KETK, has an updated list of the delays. You can view the list by clicking here.

