See Matt Damon as Odysseus in 1st look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 6:23 pm

A first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming star-studded film The Odyssey has been released.

The image of Damon as Odysseus, the hero and main character of the Greek classic the Odyssey, was posted on Monday by Universal Pictures and the movie's Instagram account.

"Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026," the caption of the post read.

The photo features Damon donning a beard, looking forward in character while wearing battle gear including a helmet and a wrist guard.

In addition to Damon, the star-studded cast is also set to feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Fans have speculated on social media on what roles each actor will take on but that information hasn't been announced yet.

"Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," wrote Universal Pictures in a December post on X. "The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time."

The Nolan film follows Oppenheimer, which earned Nolan best picture and best director at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Homer's Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War.

