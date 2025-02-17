Today is Monday February 17, 2025
Drunk driver strikes good Samaritan in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 4:26 pm
Drunk driver strikes good Samaritan in TylerTYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a good Samaritan assisting with a minor crash was injured after a drunk driver struck them.

According to the Tyler Police Department, two cars were involved in a minor crash near the intersection of Paluxy Drive and East Southeast Loop 323 at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. One good Samaritan was near the crash and moved towards the vehicles to help out. That’s when a third vehicle hit the first two vehicles and pushed the bystander away, a Tyler PD official said. The bystander received minor injuries, was treated and has since been released.

The driver of the third vehicle has been arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for driving while intoxicated. The police department has not released the driver’s identity.



