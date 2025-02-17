Grandfather of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes passes at 78

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 12:31 pm

WHITEHOUSE – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the grandfather of Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed away on Wednesday.

Mahomes’ mother, Randi, shared on Instagram that her father, Randy Martin, has died. The announcement comes after Martin entered hospice care just days before the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

“Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23,” Randi Mahomes wrote in her Instagram post on Friday.

Randi Mahomes said her father was “hanging on” to watch his grandson in the Super Bowl while in hospice in an interview with People Magazine. Martin’s death comes just three days after Super Bowl LIX. Martin’s obituary said he was born on Jan. 6, 1947, and died on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 78-years-old. A funeral service will be held for Martin at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 800 Kilgore Drive in Henderson on Monday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. before his burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Overton.

Go Back