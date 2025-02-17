TWU hosts public meeting for District 4 on Thursday

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 11:52 am

TYLER – On Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) will conduct a come-and-go community meeting in District 4 at the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, Genecov Room, 315 N. Broadway Ave. This come-and-go event will feature information stations staffed by Department Directors and the opportunity for individuals to speak directly with Councilmember James Wynne. Water Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) will also be available to assist with individual account questions. Customers are encouraged to attend the event in their district and speak one-on-one with subject matter experts to learn more about TWU, utility billing, improvement projects, to voice questions or concerns, and to provide feedback on these topics. Residents should bring a copy of their water bill for specific billing questions.

Each Council member will host a meeting in their respective district. For more information or to look up your district, visit the City’s homepage at CityofTyler.org.

Next District Meetings are as follows:

District 3 – Shirley McKellar

Tuesday, March 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center, Large Classroom, 501 W. 32nd St.

District 1 – Stuart Hene

Thursday, March 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

South Tyler Police Station, Meeting Room, 574 W. Cumberland Rd.

District 6 – Brad Curtis

Thursday, April 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pollard United Methodist Church, Gym, 3030 New Copeland Rd.

