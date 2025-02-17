Texas grants SpaceX permit for Starship launch tower wastewater

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 11:28 am

SOUTH TEXAS – The San Antonio Express-News says Texas’ environmental regulator has closed a chapter in the saga of the industrial wastewater permit SpaceX needed for its South Texas launch site. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Thursday denied requests from a dozen area residents and several groups to reconsider the commercial space company’s permit to dump as much as 358,000 gallons of water into wetlands during tests and launches of its Starship rocket from its Starbase east of Brownsville. Commission Chair Brooke Paup introduced the item as “quite a big deal,” then quickly moved to deny additional hearings on the subject and issue the permit. She said concerns raised by individuals and groups including Save RGV, the South Texas Environmental Justice Network and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas failed to identify “new factual information or an error that would alter the executive director’s decision.”

In a written comment submitted before the meeting, Eric Roesch, an environmental engineer, said there were errors both in SpaceX’s permit request and TCEQ’s actions. The commission mischaracterized the discharge as water that hasn’t been exposed to an industrial process, he said. However, the EPA considers the discharge “industrial process wastewater” because of the heat and combustion it combines with during a launch. While regulators view the discharge from its launch pad deluge system in Texas as “non-process” wastewater, Roesch wrote, SpaceX itself considers deluge water at its Florida launch sites to be “process wastewater.” He also found a discrepancy in the permit application. Chain of custody documents for one water sample report show it was handed over to FedEx an hour before the sample was listed as collected.

