Texas organizations locked out of $400 million in federal funds to expand solar

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 11:24 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that more than $400 million in federal funding for Texas-based organizations to implement clean energy programs remains frozen, jeopardizing efforts to expand access to rooftop solar panels and battery storage systems in disadvantaged communities across the state. The frozen grants are part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s $7 billion Solar for All program, which was created by the Biden administration’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. President Donald Trump first paused funds from this law and another climate-related law via his “Unleashing American Energy” executive order in late January. After a federal judge reiterated a court order that the Trump administration must release frozen grants this week, the EPA is now saying some grants from the two laws remain inaccessible because the agency is concerned about potential waste, fraud and abuse, without sharing information about any specific Solar for All issues.

Harris County led a statewide coalition — including the cities of Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Waco, as well as Dallas County — in securing nearly $250 million from the Solar for All program last April. The coalition wants to use the money to help more Texas residents afford solar panels and to provide backup power to local community centers, among other goals. Clean Energy Fund of Texas, a Houston-based “green” bank, was awarded $156 million from the Solar for All program. The nonprofit plans to partner with Texas Southern University to deploy solar and battery technologies at historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic serving institutions and tribal colleges and universities across the southeastern United States. Rooftop solar panels and battery storage systems could help reduce electricity bills for low-income households, which spend a disproportionately high share of income on energy expenses. These technologies could also protect residents from lengthy power outages.

Go Back