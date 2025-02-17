Inflation-adjusted state, local public school funding lower than 2011

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that For Nikki Moore, school staffing is a constant puzzle. The Irion County schools superintendent needs a stable teaching staff, and that costs money. The 337-student district, west of San Angelo, has done everything to recruit educators: create staff housing, offer generous health care packages and promote the district’s quality teaching environment. But it’s difficult for Moore to pay the salaries needed to attract teachers to Mertzon — the small, rural West Texas town of about 750 residents, with idyllic live oak trees along Spring Creek in the Concho River Valley, where the school district is based. “It’s constantly a personnel struggle,” Moore said. The district chief’s struggles to raise her teachers’ pay mirrors the head-scratching of superintendents and school board members across the state, who in the past year have had to lay off staff members and shutter campuses to grapple with lofty budget deficits.

While Gov. Greg Abbott boasts that Texas’ per-student and overall public school funding is at an “all-time high,” many school districts aren’t feeling it. The American-Statesman’s analysis of annual school funding data reveals why schools might be feeling squeezed. Despite total Texas education funding increasing over the last 15 years, the appropriations haven’t kept pace with rising costs. When adjusted for inflation, the money Texas allocates to educate each of its 5.5 million public school children is lower than funding levels in the 2010-11 school year. Although infusions of federal pandemic relief money have bolstered district budgets for the past several years, those funds will soon dry up. Many school administrators have laid the blame for their districts’ financial woes on state leaders, including Abbott. Although lawmakers have invested more money in public education, since 2019 they haven’t increased the most flexible form of funding, the basic allotment, which helps schools pay for classroom needs and teacher salaries.

