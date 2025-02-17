Woman injured in Longview overnight shooting

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 12:08 pm

LONGVIEW — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a woman was hospitalized with minor injuries following an overnight shooting, according to the Longview Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Sidney Street on early Monday at around midnight in regards to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital by fire personnel for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the suspect had fled before police arrived. During an investigation, officials identified the suspect as 59-year-old Richard Lynn Williams. He was later arrested and faces charges of unlawful carrying a weapon with felony convictions, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Gregg County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

