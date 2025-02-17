Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will ‘fuel America’s Golden Age’

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 4:58 am

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump, attending Sunday’s Daytona 500, for the second time as president, called the opening event of the NASCAR series a unifying event that possesses a spirit that will “fuel America’s Golden Age” — which he has said would happen under his leadership.

In a presidential message released as he flew to Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump said the Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life in a “shared passion for speed, adrenaline and the thrill of the race.”

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great,” Trump said. “That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

Trump said in his Jan. 20 inaugural address that “the golden age of America begins right now.”

Air Force One buzzed the Daytona International Speedway before it landed. Trump traveled from West Palm Beach, Florida, airport with several guests, including his son Eric, his wife, grandson Luke, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, the White House said. Several members of Congress are traveled with Trump.

His motorcade arrived at the speedway by driving onto a portion of the track. Trump’s limousine later led drivers on two ceremonial laps and he went on the radio to urge them to have fun and be safe.

“This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe,” Trump said. “You’re talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

Trump was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. He was given the honor of being grand marshal of NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious event of the year and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines. Air Force One did a flyover and his limousine drove on the speedway back then, too.

Sunday’s race got underway in front of a sold-out crowd but was halted about an hour later after eight laps because of heavy rain that was expected to cause a lengthy delay. The sport’s fans are seen as leaning conservative and many in the stands on Sunday wore red caps that said “MAGA” for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Trump, who watched the race from a suite, also wore a MAGA cap.

Trump, a sports fan, left the race during the rain delay but slightly ahead of when he was scheduled to depart. He is an avid golfer and attends college football games and UFC matches.

Last weekend, the Republican made history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

