Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 4:56 am

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks said Sunday they have suspended an employee they didn’t identify after assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dallas police said officers responded to a call in the predawn hours Saturday. Police said a preliminary investigation determined the 56-year-old Armstrong and the victim were arguing when Armstrong hit the victim with a gun and threatened to shoot the victim. Armstrong and the victim knew each other, according to police.

Dallas television station WFAA cited multiple anonymous law enforcement sources in identifying the victim as a woman. It wasn’t clear whether Armstrong has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. WFAA reported that Armstrong has posted bond since being booked Saturday morning.

The Mavericks said they were aware of the incident and gathering information. An NBA spokesperson said the league was in contact with the Mavericks and also in the process of gathering information.

“The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings,” the team said. “This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.”

Armstrong spent two seasons with the Mavericks late in his 14-year playing career and was a backup point guard on the 2005-06 team that reached the NBA Finals, losing to Miami. He joined the Dallas coaching staff in 2008-09.

