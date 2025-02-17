Sheriff Tom Maddox dies after battling long-term illness

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 4:33 am

HEMPHILL – Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox died on Thursday morning after medical complications from a long-term illness according to our news partner KETK.

The sheriff’s office said Maddox died at his home in Sabine County surrounded by family. Multiple sheriff’s offices, police departments and DPS all assisted in escorting Maddox home from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Maddox has been the sheriff of Sabine County since 2001 and was former president of the Texas Sheriff’s Association and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper.

“The State of Texas is a better place due to the efforts of Sheriff Tom Maddox,” the sheriff’s office said. “His leadership and determination will be missed by all.”

Maddox’s funeral visitation was held on Saturday at Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill and his funeral service was held on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the West Sabine High School Gymnasium in Pineland. Cards and flowers can be sent to the family or the sheriff’s office at 310 Main Street in Hemphill.

“The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office offers their condolences to the Maddox family, the community and would also like to express our appreciation for the cooperation and assistance displayed among those law enforcement agencies that assisted in getting our sheriff home,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday, several Texas sheriffs, law enforcement agencies and first responders gathered to pay their respects to Maddox.

“Today myself and many other Texas Sheriffs, law enforcement agencies and first responders gathered to say goodbye for now to our friend, mentor and colleague, Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon ‘BJ’ Fletcher said. “Sheriff Maddox was a 54 year Texas peace officer. A servant to his lord, family, and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Maddox family, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, and the community. Rest easy Sheriff Maddox, we will take it from here. God speed my friend.”

“Today, we honor Sheriff Tom Maddox, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2025, surrounded by family,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said. “Please keep his family, friends and all those that worked with him in your prayers today as we will lay him to rest.”

