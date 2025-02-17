Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Walmart

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2025 at 4:33 am

GUN BARREL CITY – The Gun Barrel City Police Department said they’ve arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a local Walmart on Saturday.

According to our news partner KETK, officers with Gun Barrel City PD responded to reported threats made against the Walmart at 1200 W Main Street at around 6:33 p.m. on Saturday. Once inside, Gun Barrel City PD said officers found an armed man who had threatened to “shoot up” the store. John Thomas Martin, 22 of Kerrville, was identified by officials as the man allegedly making the threats against the Walmart. The responding officers reportedly found a Glock 10mm handgun, three magazines, an extended magazine, 63 rounds of 10mm ammunition, shooting ear plugs and a ballistic vest in Martin’s possesion.

Martin was arrested and charged with terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, which is a class A misdemeanor. He’s currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on a total bond of $1,025,000.

“The Gun Barrel City Police Department would like to thank the citizens that came forward to report this suspicious behavior to Walmart staff. SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING. These actions and the Officers response truly prevented a very dangerous outcome.”

Gun Barrel City Police Department

Officials are currently trying to contact the people who told store employees about the threats and any other witnesses to the threats. Witnesses are asked to call Gun Barrel City PD at 903-887-7151 or email investigator Ruiz at Aruiz@gunbarrelcity.gov.

Go Back