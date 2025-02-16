East Texas Representative appointed to lead State HHS Committee

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2025 at 8:09 am

AUSTIN — East Texas State Representative Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security, Public Safety and Veterans’ Affairs. According to our news partner KETK, Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows appointed Hefner to lead Homeland Security committee and he also appointed him to serve as a member of the Committee on Transportation and the Committee on Redistricting.

“The Texas House stands ready to address the most pressing issues facing our state, and I have full confidence Chairman Hefner’s leadership of the Homeland Security, Public Safety & Veterans’ Affairs Committee will greatly contribute to the success of the 89th legislative session,” Burrows said. “Every Texas House committee serves an important role guiding the policies that shape our state and ensuring proper oversight of the legislative process. Chair Hefner is a proven champion of conservative policies that leave a positive impact on the lives of all Texans, and I look forward to our collaboration to deliver another monumental conservative session for Texans.”

As a committee chairman, Hefner will be able to help shape the Texas House of Representatives’ agenda by determining which bills will be brought before the committee, leading hearings and collaborating with his committee members.

Hefner thanked Burrows for the appointments and said he’s eager to start working with his committee colleagues.

“I am grateful to Speaker Burrows for the honor of leading this important committee,” Hefner said. “I look forward to working with Vice Chair Lopez and my fellow committee members to support our brave veterans and law enforcement, increase public safety, and enhance national security.”

This is Hefner’s fifth term serving Camp, Rains, Titus, Upshur and Wood counties along with parts of Smith County as the State Representative for Texas House District 5.

