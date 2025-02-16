Today is Sunday February 16, 2025
Azalea home nicknamed the “engagement house”

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2025 at 8:02 am
Azalea home nicknamed the “engagement house”TYLER — A home in Tyler has unexpectedly became the backdrop for proposals being deemed the “engagement house” on social media. According to our news partner KETK, while he was in Tyler for work, James Meador was driving around town and found a home that he knew would be the perfect spot to ask his girlfriend Laura Hammers to spend the rest of her life with him. The home is located in the Azalea District and it is a popular destination during Christmas season because of its beautiful decorations.

The lights hold a special meaning for the homeowners who had a tree in their wedding that was decorated with crystals.

“In our own wedding, we had a tree. It was not a tree with lights, it was a tree with crystals, it was an indoor tree that my parents actually made for our wedding,” homeowner Ashley Lesniewski said.

Lesniewski revealed that Meador was not the first to think of proposing outside of her house and two other couples have used her home as a backdrop for their proposal.

Once Lesniewski found out another couple got engaged outside of her house she became eager to meet them and began searching through Facebook in hopes of finding the couple. Lesniewski was eventually able to find the couple through a post that deemed her home the “Engagement House.” Meador and his fiancé were eventually able to connect with Lesniewski

The lights remain up from Halloween to Valentines Day at the “Engagement House” giving more couples the opportunity to propose outside of the home.



