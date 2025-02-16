Today is Sunday February 16, 2025
ktbb logo


Carter scores 7 of his career-high 29 points in final 20 seconds to rally LSU over Oklahoma 82-79

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2025 at 6:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Cam Carter had a four-point play and a three-point play in the final 20 seconds to rally LSU to an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night, helping the Tigers end a seven-game losing streak by handing the Sooners a fourth straight defeat.

Carter scored 24 of his career-high 29 points in the second half for the Tigers (13-12, 2-10 Southeastern Conference). Jalon Moore made two free throws to give the Sooners (16-9, 3-9) a 79-74 lead with 35 seconds remaining. But Moore fouled Carter on a successful 3-pointer and Carter made the free throw to get LSU within a point.

Carter turned a steal by Curtis Givens III into a three-point play with eight seconds left for an 81-79 lead. Jeremiah Fears missed inside for Oklahoma and Vyctorius Miller made 1 of 2 free throws inside the final second to wrap up the win.

Carter made 10 of 17 shots from the floor — including 5 of 10 from 3-point range — and all four of his foul shots for the Tigers. Daimion Collins scored a career-high 22 before fouling out. Dji Bailey added 13 points and five rebounds.

Fears had 15 points to lead Oklahoma, which had just completed a stretch of five straight games against ranked teams. Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Duke Miles added 12 points. Moore and Miles were both 8 for 8 at the foul line where the Sooners made 26 of 32.

Oklahoma led 44-31 early in the second half before LSU made 10 straight shots — the last one a 3-pointer by Carter that put the Tigers ahead 62-59 with seven minutes remaining.

LSU will host South Carolina on Tuesday. Oklahoma plays at No. 3 Florida on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC