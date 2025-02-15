Traffic accident leads to fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2025 at 5:09 pm

JACKSONVILLE – An East Texas man is dead after a traffic accident that led to a shooting on Thursday. According to the Jacksonville Police Department and our news partner KETK, around 9:50 p.m. Jacksonville police and firefighters responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Myrtle Drive and Sam Boles Road. Officials said they saw that one of the occupants, identified as Angel Balderas Jr., 33 of Jacksonville, had a single gunshot wound. Balderas was transported to a local emergency room where he later died.

The shooter was detained and questioned but officials said no charges will be filed at this time. The police department said no other details will be released due to it being an ongoing investigation.

