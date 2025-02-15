Today is Saturday February 15, 2025
ktbb logo


Traffic accident leads to fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2025 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Traffic accident leads to fatal shootingJACKSONVILLE – An East Texas man is dead after a traffic accident that led to a shooting on Thursday. According to the Jacksonville Police Department and our news partner KETK, around 9:50 p.m. Jacksonville police and firefighters responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Myrtle Drive and Sam Boles Road. Officials said they saw that one of the occupants, identified as Angel Balderas Jr., 33 of Jacksonville, had a single gunshot wound. Balderas was transported to a local emergency room where he later died.

The shooter was detained and questioned but officials said no charges will be filed at this time. The police department said no other details will be released due to it being an ongoing investigation.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC