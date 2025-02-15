Today is Saturday February 15, 2025
Standoff suspect arrested in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2025 at 4:09 pm
Standoff suspect arrested in LongviewLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said they arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at officers from a home on Tupelo Drive. According to our news partner KETK, Longview PD officers were responding to a domestic incident in the 200 block of Tupelo Drive at around 8:50 p.m. on Friday when they first made contact with Benjamin Howell, 41 of Longview.

After the officers arrived at the Tupelo Drive home, Howell reportedly fled inside and then pointed his rifle out at the officers. According to a Longview PD press release, the officers then took cover and called for the Longview SWAT unit and the Negotiations unit.

Officers reportedly heard one gunshot from inside the home and after negotiators made repeated attempts to contact Howell, the SWAT team had to resolve the standoff through non-lethal force measures, Longview PD said.

Howell was then arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous violence against the family, according to Gregg County Jail records. He’s currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Longview PD thanked the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Longview Fire Department for their assistance with the standoff.

“Family violence is serious, and the Longview Police Department encourages any victim or anyone aware of such abuse occurring to please report it immediately to local authorities,” Longview PD said.



