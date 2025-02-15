East Texans protest Texas Senate passing school voucher bill

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2025 at 2:03 pm

PALESTINE – Current and former educators are demanding answers regarding the school voucher bill that was recently passed by the Texas Senate.

According to our news partner KETK, a protest over the bill took place on Friday afternoon at 519 North Sycamore Street in Palestine near the office of Texas State House Representative Cody Harris. The protest included current and former educators expressing their frustration at the bill that was passed.

Harris released a statement expressing his disappointment with the protest and wished the group would have come to him directly to vocalize their concerns.

“While I will always encourage constituents to reach out to my office to share their views, I was disappointed that this group did not choose to try and schedule an appointment to sit down and visit about their concerns.” Harris said.

Harris believes there’s a lot of inaccurate information going around regarding the bill and that the Texas House of Representatives has not even put forth their own bill yet.

Proposal leads to Tyler Azalea home being nicknamed the engagement house

The representative said his own children attend public schools in East Texas and he would never vote in favor of anything to go against the education system.

“My children attend these schools and I would not vote for something that will work against them,” Harris said. “We have been blessed in Texas with the opportunity to support our public schools and teachers as well as the students and families they are there to serve.”

Go Back