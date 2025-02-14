Tyler Empty Bowls event to benefit the East Texas Food Bank

February 14, 2025

Tyler – The East Texas Food Bank will hold the second annual Empty Bowls Tyler event on Thursday, February 27 at the ETFB, to bring awareness to the 1 in 6 adults, including 1 in 4 children in East Texas who are hungry, brought to you by presenting sponsor the Hall Family of Dealerships and restaurant sponsor Hibbs- Hallmark Insurance. “We are so excited to bring Empty Bowls back for our second year,” said David Emerson, CEO of ETFB. “We have some of the best restaurants in Tyler participating in this event. We hope people will come out and enjoy some great food and drinks, listen to live jazz music and take home a bowl made by Tyler ISD children.” Empty Bowls will feature live music and a raffle and silent auction for great prizes. Guests can purchase handcrafted bowls from East Texas artists. The event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available at EmptyBowlsTyler.com. No guests under 21 years of age. Each ticket provides 250 meals to our neighbors facing hunger.

