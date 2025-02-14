Nacogdoches man dies after being ejected from motorcycle

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2025 at 11:30 am

NACOGDOCHES — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Nacogdoches man has died after being ejected off his motorcycle during a major vehicle accident Thursday evening.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, at around 8 p.m. dispatch received calls of an crash involving a SUV and motorcycle on NE Stallings (Loop 224) and Center Hwy. Officers determined the motorcyclist, Shawn Pritchard, 45 of Nacogdoches, was northbound on NE Stallings and the SUV driver was traveling southbound when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Authorities said that the SUV driver turned left in front of Pritchard causing the collision and ejecting him off the motorcycle. Pritchard was transported to a local hospital but later died due to his injuries while the SUV driver was treated for minor injuries.

The police department said that the investigation is still ongoing “to determine any and all circumstances related to the accident.”

Go Back