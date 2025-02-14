Trump mug shot hung just outside Oval Office, photos show

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2025 at 11:15 am

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring President Donald Trump's mug shot has been hung on a wall just outside the Oval Office, photos show.

The mug shot, taken when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023, can be seen in a hallway in photos taken when Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The hallway leads to a private area in the White House.

Trump had turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail after he was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back