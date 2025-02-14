Today is Friday February 14, 2025
ktbb logo


ICE notified after a man is arrested for online solicitation

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2025 at 10:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ICE notified after a man is arrested for online solicitationHENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Waco man was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Friday after reportedly attempting to meet with minors for sexual purposes.

The Henderson County Crimes Against Children’s Task Force conducted an online investigation and identified Jose Antonio Arriaga-Perez, 32 of Waco, who was allegedly attempting to meet with minors for sexual purposes. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Perez was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct and is also facing a federal ICE detainer charge. Perez was transported and booked into the Henderson County Jail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC