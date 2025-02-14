ICE notified after a man is arrested for online solicitation

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2025 at 10:45 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Waco man was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Friday after reportedly attempting to meet with minors for sexual purposes.

The Henderson County Crimes Against Children’s Task Force conducted an online investigation and identified Jose Antonio Arriaga-Perez, 32 of Waco, who was allegedly attempting to meet with minors for sexual purposes. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Perez was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct and is also facing a federal ICE detainer charge. Perez was transported and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

