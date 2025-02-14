Lufkin man gets more than 14 years for drug trafficking

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2025 at 4:29 am

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday.

According to our news partner KETK, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Abe McGlothin, Jr. said that Bradley Skyler Bryan, 27 of Lufkin, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In April 2024, Bryan’s vehicle was searched during a traffic stop in Lufkin. An officer reportedly found “marijuana, vape pens, pills and a large amount of methamphetamine” along with a concealed handgun.

Later, Bryan’s home was the target of a search warrant and officers reportedly found more methamphetamine, cocaine, ammunition, a cell phone stored inside a wall, a surveillance camera system and items “typically used to distribute illegal drugs,” according to McGlothin’s press release.

Bryan was sentenced to 175 months, or 14 years and seven months, in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone on Thursday.

McGlothin said the case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and he thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Lufkin Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for their involvement in this case.

