Sheriff Larry Smith apologizes after holding immigration forum

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2025 at 4:29 am

SMITH COUNTY – Acccording to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith has apologized after holding an immigration panel where he attempted to ease concerns within the Hispanic community. Smith said the forum came about after Hispanic employees working for the sheriff’s office reportedly advised Smith that many illegal immigrants were afraid to send their children to school, attend church, go to work and report violent crimes.

“I am but a mortal human being who strives to always do what is right. That does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that I am exempt from making mistakes. In a rush to try to make matters better, unfortunately I made some of those matters worse,” Smith said.

He apologized to Smith county residents, Gov. Greg Abbott and his office, Border Czar Tom Homan and President Trump.

“I have the utmost respect for Gov. Abbott and also for the sincere willingness and abilities of Gov. Abbott, Mr. Homan and President Trump to correct the many deficiencies in our immigration process,” the sheriff said. “I appreciate the tireless efforts they make to correct the many wrongs that have taken place in this arena and their many efforts to correct them.”

Smith reiterated that he supports the arrests and deportations of these violent criminals who threaten the safety and security of the community. The sheriff also said he supports 287g program.

“This is a very important and much needed program in order to curtail illegal immigration to our communities,” the sheriff said. “Unfortunately, the 287g task force model of this program has not been reinstated since December 2012.”

Once it has been reinstated, Smith reassured the sheriff’s office will participate in assisting ICE with the deportation of “criminal illegal aliens.”

Since 2013, Smith County has been a part of ICE’s 287g program where their deputies contact ICE and after the crime they are arrested for is satisfied, then ICE has 48 hours to pick them up. If ICE has not picked the individual up after 48 hours, they are free to be released back into the community.

The full apology can be read here.

Go Back