ICE arrests 5 ‘undocumented aliens’ in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2025 at 4:38 pm

JACKSONVILLE – In reports from our news partner, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have arrested five “undocumented aliens” in Jacksonville.

According to a press release from Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, an ICE Removal Operations team and Homeland Security investigators arrested five people in a “targeted enforcement action.”

The five people arrested were described as “undocumented aliens ranging in age from mid-30’s to mid-60’s with criminal histories.” No further information on their arrests was provided by the sheriff’s office.

The arrests come during continued stress and confusion around this latest round of ICE raids. On Jan. 30, several East Texas sheriffs held an immigration Q&A session held in Tyler to explain the role of local sheriff’s offices in regards to ICE raids. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is not a part of ICE’s 287(g) program unlike Smith County and Gregg County, which just joined the program on Tuesday. The program allows local deputies to identify undocumented immigrants with criminal charges for ICE to pick up.

