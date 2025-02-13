Tyler ISD announces 2025 campus Teachers of the Year

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2025 at 4:24 pm

Tyler – The 2025 Campus Teachers of the Year have been selected. A total of 30 outstanding teachers have been nominated for their commitment and dedication to excellence in education. Chosen by colleagues at their respective campuses, these teachers exemplify the highest standards of teaching excellence. Their diligent efforts and innovative approaches have contributed to the academic success and personal growth of their students. The 30 nominees will now vie for the titles of District Elementary Teacher of the Year and District Secondary Teacher of the Year. The selection process involves the submission of written portfolios and interviews with a selection committee. Winners will be determined based on scores from both components.

“We are delighted to celebrate these outstanding educators who have profoundly influenced their students’ lives,” said Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines. “Their steadfast dedication and passion for teaching have played a vital role in shaping student success, and we commend their incredible accomplishments.”

The Educator of the Year Gala, co-hosted by Tyler ISD and the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, will be held on Thursday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. During the event, the 2025 Rookie of the Year and 2025 Principal of the Year will also be announced.

The Teacher of the Year program is generously underwritten by the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, with additional support from Tab and Bonnie Beall and the Tyler ISD Foundation. The Rookie of the Year award will be sponsored by The Mortgage House, and Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will sponsor the Principal of the Year award.

District winners will advance to compete at the regional level. Tyler ISD extends heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Pictures of all Campus Teachers of the Year are available at tylerisd.org/toy.

