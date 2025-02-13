Houston Catholic Charities lay offs due to funding freeze

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2025 at 11:56 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports a Houston-area Catholic Charities organization that provides a large share of refugee resettlement services in Houston laid off 120 employees this week because of the Trump administration’s suspension of refugee resettlement programs in the U.S. Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston officials said the organization laid off employees mainly in the charity’s program that supports refugees, citing the freeze on federal funding. President Donald Trump suspended the U.S Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) in an executive order in January, and halted funding for organizations across the country that work in refugee resettlement services. “Due to the recent freeze in federal funding, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston made staffing adjustments that allow the agency to continue its mission in providing essential humanitarian services to individuals and families in need. The loss of federal funding is forcing a reduction of 120 staff, primarily in our program that serves refugees,” the organization said in a statement to the Chronicle.

The suspension of USRAP left Houston-area refugee resettlement organizations in a dire state, as they scramble to figure out how to continue services for newcomers. Jeff Watkins, chief international initiatives officers for the YMCA of Greater Houston previously told the Chronicle the hiatus is something organizations like his have to adapt to. “Our concern is it is delaying protection for those already identified as refugees,” Watkins said in January. Three national and local faith-based refugee resettlement organizations, as well as nine individuals who have received refugee services in the U.S, sued the Trump administration Monday over the suspension of USRAP and the funding freeze. The organizations said in a news release that Trump’s executive order has caused “mass layoffs and restrictions on their ability to provide services for refugees in the resettlement pipeline, as well as recent arrivals.

Go Back