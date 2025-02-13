Was there fraud in the state lottery?

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2025 at 10:33 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports the Texas Lottery Commission and its former director aided and benefited from a massive fraud on the people of Texas when they helped a single player win a guaranteed $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot in April 2023, according to written testimony given at a state legislative hearing Wednesday. The drawing, in which an entity called Rook TX ensured it would win by purchasing virtually every one of the 25.8 million possible six-number combinations, has been the subject of an ongoing Houston Chronicle investigation. In his written testimony, Houston lawyer Manfred Sternberg said he represented clients “victimized by a long-running criminal conspiracy” between the Texas Lottery Commission, its former head Gary Grief and a Texas online ticket vendor, Lottery.com.

Although state officials had been alerted to numerous red flags suggesting wrongdoing, he said his clients had grown frustrated that no action has been taken against either the lottery agency or the online ticket vendor. Grief retired early last year. Sternberg said a detailed 22-page letter outlining the allegations was sent earlier this year to Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Comptroller Glenn Hegar and “multiple Texas officials including Senators, Representatives, the Lt. Governor, and the Sunset Committee.” “Our clients have been ignored by the State of Texas, and the State of Texas has been silent on investigating and prosecuting those responsible for serious crimes,” Sternberg wrote. Texas Lottery Director Ryan Mindell has said in the past that “the integrity of the game was not compromised” in the April 2023 drawing and that agency policies had been changed to make similar mass purchases more difficult in the future. Grief could not be reached for comment. Lottery.com’s chief operating officer, Greg Potts, said the company “was not in a position to comment on the letter now.”

