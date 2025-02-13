Abbott looking for border reimbursement

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2025 at 10:29 am

WASHINGTON – The Dallas Morning News reports that Gov. Greg Abbott returned to the nation’s capital Wednesday in his ongoing pursuit of $11 billion from the federal government to cover the cost of the state’s 4-year-old border security initiative Operation Lone Star. Making his second trip to Washington in eight days, Abbott met Wednesday with most of the Texas Republican congressional delegation, which is seeking to exert its leverage as the largest state GOP delegation in the House. Abbott later met with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who was asked by reporters about the $11 billion request as he walked into his office for the meeting. “I’m visiting with the governor right now and I’m not sure about any of that,” Johnson responded.

Abbott left the meeting a little over a half-hour later, providing no details beyond telling reporters, “The speaker’s always great.” Abbott and former President Joe Biden clashed regularly on border policies during the past four years. Abbott criticized Biden’s approach as too lax and said his failure to secure the border forced Texas to fill the void. Abbott’s initiatives included sending state troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers to the border, stringing buoys across the Rio Grande and erecting razor wire barriers in an attempt to block migrants from entering the country. He also bused more than 100,000 migrants to Democratic-run cities in other states. Those operations came with a price tag the governor has pegged at $11.1 billion, and he says the federal government should cover it. His reimbursement request comes as Republicans, facing slim majorities in the House and Senate, wrangle internally over what to prioritize in their budget plans.

