‘Around 20’ hurt after car drives into pedestrians in Munich, police say

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2025 at 5:13 am
(LONDON) -- Munich police said "around 20" people were injured after a "vehicle drove into a group of people" in the center of the city on Thursday morning.

"The driver was able to be secured on site and currently poses no further danger," police said in a post in German on social media.

Police said in an update that they didn't yet have info on the severity of the injuries.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Dachauer Street and Seidle Street in the heart of Munich, close to the city's central train station.

Police said a "major operation" was underway, urging residents to avoid the area in order to assist emergency responders.

Thursday’s vehicle crash came less than two months after a car plowed through a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing two people and injuring nearly 70 others, local officials said at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



