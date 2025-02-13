Today is Thursday February 13, 2025
Jeremy Strong to star in ‘The Boys From Brazil’ Netflix series

February 13, 2025
Jeremy Strong has found his next project.

The actor is set to star in a TV series adaptation of the Ira Levin novel The Boys From Brazil for Netflix, Variety reports.

Peter Morgan, who created The Crown, will write the series and executive produce along with Suzanne Mackie from Orchid Pictures.

The Boys From Brazil follows Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann as he receives a tip that Dr. Josef Mengele is alive and living under a different name in Brazil. He then travels to the country to track him down, only to discover a sinister conspiracy.

Strong will star as Liebermann in the show, marking his first series regular role after the end of HBO's Succession, where he starred as Kendall Roy for four seasons.

Levin's novel was originally published in 1976. It was adapted into a film in 1978 that starred Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier.

