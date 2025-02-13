Today is Thursday February 13, 2025
Longview PD encrypts police scanners for safety reasons

Longview PD encrypts police scanners for safety reasonsLONGVIEW — OUr news partner KETK is reporting that the Longview Police Department will begin encrypting their radio communications, or police scanner, as an essential move to protect department communication and combat crime. Many calls contain sensitive information including medical information, addresses and witness identities. By encrypting their communication, the police department says this will ensure that information remains protected and out of the public domain.

Additionally, the move is expected to improve officer safety, especially during rapidly developing situations. Suspects can flee crime scenes, destroy evidence or ambush officers if they have access to instant information through the radio channels. Though, this access will be closed to the public, authorities reassured they are committed to transparency and will continue to provide timely updates through official channels.

“The community can stay informed about major incidents without compromising security or personal privacy,” the police department said.



