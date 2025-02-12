Baseball field named in honor of Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr.

TYLER – On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved a request to name an unnamed field at Fun Forest Park in honor of Reverend Ralph Caraway, Sr. The North Tyler Youth Baseball and Girls Softball Association initially proposed the request in recognition of Reverend Caraway’s profound impact on the community.

Under Tyler’s ordinance for naming or renaming parklands and park facilities, a park can be named in honor of a living community leader. On Jan. 29, the City of Tyler Parks Board voted unanimously in favor of naming the field after Rev. Caraway. While parks are often named after financial donors or coaches with extensive records of wins, Reverend Caraway’s contributions go beyond the scoreboard. His leadership and mentorship have shaped the lives of thousands of youth and adults throughout the Tyler area.

Reverend Caraway currently serves as Senior Pastor of Saint Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, Smith County Commissioner for Precinct 4, and team chaplain for the Tyler High football team, where he provides spiritual guidance to coaches, players, and staff. From 2007 to 2013, he also served as a Tyler City Councilmember.

His dedication to youth sports is longstanding. As a former president of the youth baseball league that once played at Fun Forest Park, Reverend Caraway has spent years coaching, working in the concession stand, and serving on the youth baseball board. His commitment extends beyond the field—he mentors young athletes daily, helping to shape them into upstanding young men and women.

“Reverend Caraway has always championed youth sports, especially in communities where the majority of the youth reside in low to moderate-income areas,” said Stanley Traylor, League President for North Tyler Youth Baseball and Girls Softball Association. “The name of the field will honor a deserving individual for his contribution to our youth and community, in which he has a direct and lasting impact.”

