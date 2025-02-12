Today is Wednesday February 12, 2025
Henderson ISD picks new superintendent

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2025 at 4:19 pm
Henderson ISD picks new superintendentHENDERSON – The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees formally announced the hiring of their new superintendent during a special Tuesday night meeting. According to our news partner KETK, Brian Bowman joins the district with over 20 years of service in education leadership. Before coming Henderson, Bowman served as the superintendent of Diboll ISD.

Bowman said in a press release about how excited he is to join Henderson ISD, “For me, this new role represents more than just a new opportunity—it’s a return to the East Texas region I call home. With children and grandchildren in the area, this is more than just a professional been move; it’s a chance to reconnect with a community that has always to me and my family. I’ve long admired Henderson ISD’s tradition of excellence and am eager to build on its strong foundation to support students, staff, and families.”

Bowman officially started his new role with the district on Wednesday.



