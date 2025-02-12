Today is Wednesday February 12, 2025
Fighter jet crashes into San Diego Harbor, 2 pilots rescued: Fire officials

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2025 at 1:38 pm
(SAN DIEGO) -- A fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor on Wednesday, with the two pilots on board ejecting before being rescued by the Coast Guard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A Navy official didn't confirm if one or two people were on the two-seat EA-18G Growler, but said the crew was successfully recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

