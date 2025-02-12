Senate panel approves $140,000 homestead exemption

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2025 at 11:51 am

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that proposals to cut property taxes by raising the Texas homestead exemption to $140,000 cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when a bipartisan committee voted unanimously to approve and send two bills to the full Senate. Senate Bill 4 and Senate Joint Resolution 2, proposing an amendment to the Texas Constitution allowing the higher exemption, are priorities of Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate. Sen. Paul Bettencourt, the Houston Republican who filed the bills, told the Local Government Committee that SB 4 would build on years of effort by lawmakers to bring down taxes while the cost of living continues to climb in other areas.

“You’ve got inflation baked in everywhere,” Bettencourt, chair of the committee, said during Tuesday’s hearing in the Capitol. “The one place it’s not baked into is Texas’s ISD property tax bill. That’s a big, big advantage for homeowners.” In 2023, voters approved raising the school-district tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 after a hard-fought battle by lawmakers to enact an $18 billion property tax package that included some $12.7 billion in new cuts. That was estimated to have saved Texas homeowners an average of $700 on their bills. The new homestead exemption amount would save homeowners an additional $363 per year on average, Bettencourt said. Nearly $3.5 billion in school district tax compression — using state funds to buy down maintenance and operations taxes — included in the Senate’s budget proposal would save residential and commercial homeowners an additional $133.13 on average on their tax bill, Bettencourt said. Texas had the third highest property taxes in the country a few years ago but has dropped to 10th place after lawmakers have worked on the issue for several legislative sessions, Bettencourt said.

