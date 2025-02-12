Abbott open to legislative ‘clarity’ on abortion ban

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that several weeks after three influential GOP state officials said Texas should clarify its abortion ban to protect mothers at risk of death, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled he is open to changing the law while defending its meaning as “clear.” “I look forward to seeing what type of clarity may come forth in any proposed legislation,” Abbott said in a Friday interview. “But it’s important that people stop playing politics with this. Everybody on every side needs to understand (that) protecting the life of the mother is of paramount importance in this and that any doctor who fails to do that is actually violating their duty as a physician.” Abbott’s comments come after Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a Jan. 19 interview with WFAA that the law should be amended to protect pregnant patients at risk of death and their doctors, and at least two other GOP elected officials — state Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola and state Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano — have also said the near-total abortion ban might need tweaking for clarity.

In January, Hughes told the American-Statesman he was “working on language” related to a potential clarification. “We don’t want to give doctors or hospitals any excuse not to help those moms in those situations,” Hughes told WFAA’s “Inside Texas Politics” in July. Texas has banned all but lifesaving abortions since August 2022, when House Bill 1280, also known as a “trigger ban,” went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. An earlier law, Senate Bill 8, authorized people to sue people suspected of terminating pregnancies illegally beginning in September 2021. Abbott, a Republican, signed both bills into law. A number of Texas OB-GYNs and women who have faced pregnancy complications have argued that the law’s exception is too narrow and too vague to allow doctors to intervene before a patient reaches a point of no return, highlighting several ProPublica reports on women who died in hospitals while they were denied abortion care for miscarriages. The most recent statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission show that physicians terminated 135 pregnancies between January 2022 and September 2024 under the life-of-the-mother exception, an average of about three abortions per month. Abbott said those numbers prove the law is clear, though he also said “there needs to be a better understanding” of its meaning.

