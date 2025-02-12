Tyler Recycling Center can now accept all plastics

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2025 at 11:42 am

TYLER – On Wednesday, the City Council approved an agreement with Cyclyx International, marking a significant expansion of the City’s recycling program. For years, the Tyler Recycle Center has only accepted plastics #1 and #2 due to limitations in processing capabilities. Through this new partnership, starting March 3, the City will now be able to accept all plastics, except PVC, helping to divert more waste from the landfill. Under the agreement, Cyclyx International will accept all eligible plastics for at least one year and will pay the City $0.035 per ton of collected material. The partnership aligns with Tyler’s commitment to sustainability and waste reduction. Cyclyx specializes in breaking down plastics into a feedstock that can be reused by industry partners such as Exxon to create new plastic products. This process ensures that more materials are repurposed rather than discarded, keeping more materials out of the landfill. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this expansion by bringing their plastics to the Downtown Tyler Recycle Center.

