Senate confirms Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2025 at 11:37 am

Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence by a vote of 52-48 on Wednesday.

Former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was the only Republican to break ranks and vote against Gabbard's nomination. All other Republicans voted for Gabbard and all Democrats voted against her.

Prior to the vote, Majority Leader John Thune laid into Democrats for their unified efforts to block and oppose both her and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's nominations, arguing that their lack of willingness to support Trump's picks demonstrates how "out of step" with America the party has become.

Gabbard cleared a key Senate test vote Monday night and was expected to be confirmed.

