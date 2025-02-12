Cherokee County officials find 44 grams of crack cocaine

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2025 at 11:30 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Our news partner, KETK, reports that two men were arrested on Tuesday after Cherokee County authorities located 44 grams of crack cocaine in back-to-back search warrants.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department conducted a search warrant for a vehicle parked at 704 Sheridan Street. During the search, authorities reportedly found two grams of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. Following an investigation, a second search warrant was conducted at on a residence on County Road 3509 in Cuney. Officials said they located 44 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms were seized, one of which was reportedly stolen from Cherokee County. Rickey Lynn Allen, Sr., and Eddie Floyd Dennis were arrested in the investigation.

According to Cherokee County records, Dennis was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, failure to identify and a parole violation. Allen was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

