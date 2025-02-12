Russian held in US to be freed in exchange for Fogel release, Kremlin says

(LONDON) -- A Russian citizen held in a U.S. prison will be repatriated to Russia following the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel, who was returned to the United States on Tuesday, Moscow said.

"In exchange for Fogel, a Russian citizen imprisoned in the United States will be returned to Russia in the coming days," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Peskov did not disclose which Russian citizen held in a U.S. jail would be repatriated, but said the United States had agreed to the release during negotiations for the return of Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since 2021.

President Donald Trump didn't disclose on Tuesday the negotiations that led to Fogel's release or say whether there had been any conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I can only say this: We got a man home whose mother and family wanted him desperately," Trump said.

Mike Waltz, the White House national security adviser, said in a statement on Tuesday that Washington had "negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine." His statement did not include details on the exchange.

Trump earlier on Tuesday had been asked if Russia had given the United States anything in return.

"Not much, no," Trump said. "They were very nice. We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually."

Peskov on Wednesday declined to say whether additional prisoner exchanges were expected in the future, but said that "contacts between the relevant departments have intensified in the last few days."

Then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in October 2024 that Fogel, an American teacher, had been "wrongfully detained," the State Department confirmed to ABC News.

The U.S. tried but was unable to include Fogel in the large prisoner swap in August 2024 that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, a State Department spokesperson said last year.

