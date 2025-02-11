Elon Musk faces 1st questions on DOGE’s transparency as he joins Trump in Oval Office

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2025 at 4:29 pm

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, where he addressed reporters for the first time amid his controversial cost-cutting efforts across the federal government.

Musk defended DOGE as Trump asked him to speak about the team's work. The Tesla billionaire brought his young son "X" and was wearing a black "Make America Great Again" hat.

"If there's not a good feedback loop from the people to the government and if you have rule of the bureaucrat, or if the bureaucracy is in charge, then what meaning does democracy actually have?" said Musk, who is an unelected official himself.

Musk had not faced questions since taking the lead on Trump's mandate to dismantle federal agencies. The White House has said he is classified as a "special government employee" and it's unclear to whom he is accountable to, other than Trump.

ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott pressed Musk on what checks he faces and whether he is policing himself. Musk in response claimed his actions are "fully transparent."

DOGE has faced early setbacks from the courts, with a federal judge temporarily blocking Musk and his team from accessing Treasury Department material, including sensitive information such as the Social Security numbers and bank account information of millions of Americans.

The administration and some key Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have criticized the court action against DOGE. Johnson earlier Tuesday said the courts should "step back" and let DOGE work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

